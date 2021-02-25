Google is working on a new security feature for Chrome OS, which will prevent externally connected peripherals from accessing data stored on your Chromebook. The folks over at Android Police have discovered a series of commits on the Chromium Gerrit that include references to a new Chrome OS component called Pciguard. The new component restricts data access from external PCI devices that use Thunderbolt 3 or USB4.

If you're on the Chrome OS Canary channel, you can already protect your data by enabling the experimental chrome://flags/#enable-pci-guard-ui from the drop-down menu. Once you restart your Chromebook, you should see a new toggle for Data access protection in Chrome OS settings.