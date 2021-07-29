Amazon has announced that owners of the 2nd-gen Amazon Fire TV Cube can now connect a compatible webcam and participate in two-way Zoom video calls. The move comes nearly a year after enabling video chats between the Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) and any other "camera-enabled" Alexa device.

"Last year we launched Alexa two-way video calling from your Fire TV Cube to any camera-enabled Alexa device. Our customers have enjoyed being able to video call and connect with loved ones on the big screen from the comfort of their couch. We are excited to announce that starting today you can video call friends, family, and business colleagues with the Zoom app on Fire TV."

Since the Amazon Fire TV Cube does not have a webcam built-in, the company details what you'll need to participate in the calls. This includes download the latest Fire TV Cube software update, installing the Zoom app, and connecting a "compatible webcam" using a micro-USB to USB adapter.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to just use any webcam, and that includes the best 4K webcams like the Logitech Brio 4K. In fact, Amazon recommends against using a 4K webcam if you want to use the Fire TV Cube for Zoom calls. Instead, the company suggests using a webcam with a 1080p resolution that also supports USB Video Class (UVC) and has a "60-90 degree field of view from 6-10 feet away from the TV".

We've reached out for clarification on this and will update you when we hear more.

In the blog post, Amazon does offer a few suggestions if you don't already own a compatible webcam. These include a trio of some of the best webcams for your TV, along with another from a company called "Wansview."

Once everything is set up, you can join or create Zoom meetings with the help of Alexa. There's no need to fumble around with trying to cast or stream meetings from your phone any longer, as you can just say, "Alexa, join my Zoom meeting." And if you sign in to your Zoom account, all of your upcoming meetings and contacts can be viewed.