WhatsApp began testing a new chat history migration feature last month, which would make it possible for users to transfer chat history between iPhones and the best Android phones. According to a new report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now working on improving the feature by allowing users to transfer their chat history to a different phone number.

As you can see in the screenshots below, you will be able to change your phone number before you begin migrating your chat history by tapping on the "Transfer to a different phone number?" link. The screenshots also suggest WhatsApp will not allow users to transfer their chat history at any time. The chat migration can only be initiated when you link a new device to your account. In addition to moving all your chats, the cross-platform migration feature will also transfer all your media.