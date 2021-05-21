What you need to know
- WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history to a different phone number.
- WhatsApp currently allows users to change their phone number only after migrating their chat history to a new device.
- The feature is expected to be released sometime in the coming weeks.
WhatsApp began testing a new chat history migration feature last month, which would make it possible for users to transfer chat history between iPhones and the best Android phones. According to a new report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now working on improving the feature by allowing users to transfer their chat history to a different phone number.
As you can see in the screenshots below, you will be able to change your phone number before you begin migrating your chat history by tapping on the "Transfer to a different phone number?" link. The screenshots also suggest WhatsApp will not allow users to transfer their chat history at any time. The chat migration can only be initiated when you link a new device to your account. In addition to moving all your chats, the cross-platform migration feature will also transfer all your media.
While WhatsApp already allows users to change their phone number, it is only possible when you are performing the change on the same device. You can change your phone number only after transferring your chat history when switching to a new phone.
The feature is currently under development for both Android and iOS, and is expected to be rolled out to users sometime in the near future.
