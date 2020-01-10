Samsung introduced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES, and although we got a good look at the hardware on offer, the South Korean manufacturer didn't share any details regarding pricing and availability.

That's set to change soon, as the Galaxy S10 Lite is slated to make its debut in India imminently. E-commerce giant Flipkart has started teasing the phone on its site, with the page detailing the S10 Lite's 48MP camera along with features like Live Focus and OIS, and the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

A related rumor suggests the Galaxy S10 Lite will make its debut in the country at around the ₹40,000 ($562) mark, allowing Samsung to go up against the likes of the OnePlus 7T, which is available for ₹34,999 ($492). The Galaxy S10 Lite has enticing hardware in the form of a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 48MP camera, and a 4500mAh battery. Combine that with One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box and a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, and the S10 Lite is turning out to be a great option in the value flagship category.

Meanwhile, the Note 10 Lite is also set to arrive in the country in the coming weeks, with that particular phone set to debut at around the ₹35,000 ($492) figure. India is a key market for Samsung, so it isn't surprising that the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are debuting in the country ahead of other markets. Samsung hasn't fared well in the premium category in India, ceding ground to OnePlus over a year ago. So it makes sense for Samsung to reassert itself in this category, and the S10 Lite may just be the device to do that.