Today Amazon announced the newest additions to its Build It concepts line in the form of one its most iconic devices, the Echo Dot. The company is partnering with noted fashion designer and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg to offer three new looks for its popular smart speaker. The new Echo Dot x designs include Midnight Kiss, Ikat, and Twigs, and customers can preorder them starting today. As part of this offering, Amazon is also donating towards Vital Voices, a non-profit chosen by von Furstenberg that invests in women leaders who are working to solve the world's biggest challenges.

Amazon's Build It initiative stems from the company's Day 1 Editions program and can be thought of as its version of a crowdfunding experience. The way it works is that customers choose which products get made by placing orders for their favorite versions. If the product reaches its pre-order goal within 30 days, Amazon will begin building and shipping it. Customers are not charged unless and until a product meets its funding goal. Amazon says it conceived the Build It program as a way to give its customers more of a voice on what products and devices it makes.