Sound bars are one of the more elegant and simple ways to upgrade your TV's basic audio. Those basic built-in speakers aren't going to cut it, even on a great TV. Take that simple upgrade a step further with Vizio's 46-inch 5.1.4 home theater sound system, which adds full surround sound to the sound bar setup. Right now you can get it for $599.99 at Amazon. That's a match for its lowest price, a deal we've only seen twice before. Normally this system sells for around $800 and can go as high as $1,000. It's still going for closer to $800 at some retailers like Sam's Club, but you can find today's deal matched at Best Buy.

With this speaker, you don't just have sound blasting from the main sound bar, you'll have it coming from all around you. It's a five-channel system with a wireless subwoofer. More than that, it also supports Dolby Atmos and can shoot audio vertically. That means, with the right setup and the rear surround sound speakers, you have audio coming at you from the front, the back, above you, and all around you.

While Vizio's system would make an amazing upgrade for your TV, it's not exclusive to being used that way. It also has Chromecast built in, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Play from all of you Bluetooth devices, stream your favorite shows from your phone, and more. Watch anything you want and benefit from the Vizio's amazing sound quality.

The main 46-inch sound bar does have forward and upward firing speakers, but it also has a dedicated center channel. That means you get crystal clear dialogue along with the ambiance of the music and sound effects. Lesser sound bars would muddle the dialogue, making it hard to hear what was being said. You won't have to worry about that with Vizio's system.

If you don't want to connect wirelessly, you can always use the RCA to 3.5mm audio cable, HDMI 2.0, or a digital optical cable. There's also a remote control with an LCD display that allows for quick and easy control.