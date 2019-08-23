Google is bringing the optical character recognition (OCR) technology from Google Lens to the Google Photos app. The new feature, according to 9To5Google, has started rolling out and is now available on some Android devices.

Once your device gains the new capability, you will be able to search for text that appears within your photos or screenshots and then copy it using the Lens feature to paste it in a document or form. The new feature was confirmed by Google Photos on Twitter after it was spotted by users @can and @hunterwalk.

Apart from screenshots, the feature can also allow you to find text within any photo that you may have taken, regardless of the size and angle of the text. However, the feature will work best when you are searching for text within photos of documents or Wi-Fi passwords. Google Photos is already capable of finding objects, people, pets, locations, and events within your gallery by leveraging artificial intelligence.