What you need to know
- Sony is allowing sign-ups so users can register to directly purchase a PS5 over the holiday period.
- Not everyone who registers will be chosen, with selections being made based on past PlayStation activity.
- Emails for those chosen will begin going out sometime in early November.
Getting a new PS5 continues to be extremely difficult with console shortages affecting supply. For anyone nervous about finding success through the PS5 restocks in time for the holidays, Sony is offering another chance at success. You can now register for a PS5 restock through Sony, with a chance to be selected for purchasing a PS5. In order to sign up, you'll need to go to Sony's official page and you'll need to already have a PlayStation Network ID.
The selection is being made based on prior PlayStation activity, so long-time users who have purchased and played a lot of games may stand a higher chance of being selected. Reservations are set to start going out sometime in early November, though not every email will go out at once. Reservations are also being limited to the U.S and if selected, you can only purchase one PS5 console due to supply constraints.
Despite these supply problems, over 10 million PS5 units have already been sold so far. More big blockbuster games are on the way, with upcoming titles like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok being aimed to launch in 2022.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
