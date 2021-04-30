OnePlus phones often come with various collector's editions, and the Nord is no exception. Aside from the OnePlus Nord Literally Only One Edition, there's a OnePlus Nord X Reality to Idea Collector Box — a limited edition of the OnePlus Nord in a stylish box.

Inside the package you'll get the Norditself, then a creative case, a sleeve, and a tote back, all decked out in a monochrome design by artist Joshua Vides. It's all very minimal and intended to reflect OnePlus's stated ethos of "stripping things down to the essentials." You're not getting anything that's not in the regular OnePlus Nord functionality and features-wise, but that is most likely not why you'd be interested in this.