Google has rolled out a new promotion for first-time YouTube TV subscribers. As long as you aren't an existing YouTube TV subscriber, you can get the new Chromecast with Google TV for free if you make at least one payment towards your subscription between October 15 and December 31, 2020.

Eligible customers will be contacted by email and will have to visit the U.S. Google Store using the provided promotion link to claim the offer. The offer must be redeemed by 11:59 PM PST on February 28, 2021. However, the offer is only available in the U.S. currently. In Canada, Google is giving away six months of Netflix with its new Chromecast.

While you can try YouTube TV for free for two weeks, you will have to pay $64.99 for a monthly subscription. Even though that's $15 more than what the Chromecast with Google TV costs, it is still a pretty good deal. YouTube TV allows you to access 85+ live TV channels and record without any storage limits.