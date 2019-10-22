After pushing its new dark mode to alpha users late last week, Twitter has finally made the new UI experience available to all users on Android. While that was an impressive turnaround indeed, the feature has been available on the company's iOS app for more than seven months, and its release is more than a month late compared to earlier promises.

As a tweet from the social media giant shows, the company has been listening to users' requests for the 'Lights Out' mode on Android, and it's finally delivering. You can now try it yourself by pulling out the hamburger menu from the left edge and clicking on the light bulb button to switch between light and dark modes.