What you need to know
- Xiaomi's upcoming 11T series phones will receive three Android OS updates and four years of security updates.
- The company is also evaluating the possibility of bringing extended Android updates to more devices.
- Samsung and OnePlus are currently the only Android OEMs that promise four years of security updates for their flagship devices.
Xiaomi announced on September 9 that its upcoming Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro phones will receive "three generations" of Android OS updates, along with four years of security updates. The flagship duo is set to be unveiled at a virtual launch event on September 15.
The company is also evaluating the possibility of bringing extended Android OS and security updates to its existing devices. While it is unlikely that Xiaomi's best cheap Android phones will get four years of security updates, flagship devices such as the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra are likely to make the cut.
Albert Shan, Xiaomi's head of product & technology, said in a statement:
It is not a simple task for Xiaomi and its team to provide system updates and security patches to all of its previous smartphone models. However, the prospect of this challenge and meeting the desires of our customers is exciting.
Samsung is currently the only Android OEM that promises four years of security updates and three years of OS updates for most of its smartphone lineup. OnePlus, on the other hand, has committed to four years of security updates only for its flagship devices.
The mid-range Nokia XR20, which launched in the U.S. last month, is also "guaranteed" to receive four years of monthly security updates.
As confirmed by Xiaomi earlier this week, the 11T Pro will be its first affordable flagship to support 120W fast charging. The phone is also set to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 108MP main camera. The standard Xiaomi 11T is slated to come with MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset and a 64MP main camera.
