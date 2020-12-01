What you need to know
- Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G could be headed to India as the Mi 10i.
- The Redmi Note 9 4G is likely to debut in India as the Redmi 9 Power.
- There's no word yet on when the two phones will be launched in the country.
Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand launched three new Redmi Note 9 series phones in China last week, including its first budget 5G phone with a 108MP camera. New evidence discovered by the folks at XDA Developers suggests at least two of the new Redmi Note 9 series phones could launch in India in the near future.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which carries the codename "gauguinpro" has been spotted on the Google Play Console with the name "Mi 10i" and codename "gauguininpro." The "in" in the middle of the codename denotes that it is meant for the Indian market. While Xiaomi hasn't confirmed any plans of launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in India yet, the Play Console listing suggests the phone could make its way to the country sometime in the near future to take on some of the best cheap Android phones.
Xiaomi is also working on an Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 4G, which was unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G last week. Since Xiaomi already sells a phone with the name "Redmi Note 9 4G," the device could debut in India with the marketing name Redmi 9 Power.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi's affordable Redmi Note 9 is an excellent choice if you're looking for a new budget phone with a large screen and great battery life. The phone also has a modern design with a tiny hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of the screen and relatively thin bezels.
