Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 will soon return with spec upgrades and a 'new' name

What you need to know
- Xiaomi has teased the launch of a new budget Android phone called the Redmi Note 8 2021.
- Rumors suggest the phone may offer a 120Hz display and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
- The original Redmi Note 8 was launched in 2019.
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 was one of the most popular Android phones released in 2019, outselling the best cheap Android phones from Samsung and other major rivals.
The Chinese tech giant today announced on Twitter that the Redmi Note 8 has hit the 25 million sales milestone. To celebrate the milestone, it has teased the Redmi Note 8 2021, an updated version of the original phone. Although it hasn't revealed any details yet, the official teaser hints at an imminent launch.
An FCC filing spotted by Xiaomi tipster Kacper Skrzypek last week suggests the Redmi Note 8 2021 will be powered by MediaTek's gaming-focused Helio G85 chipset. It could also pack a 4,000mAh battery and ship with Xiaomi's latest Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 software out of the box. The original model came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and a 6.3-inch 60Hz FHD+ display.
As per @Xiaomiui, the device may also feature a waterdrop display with the same 120Hz refresh rate as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, one of Xiaomi's best Android phones. On the back of the phone could be a quad-camera array with a 48MP main sensor.
Since the rumored battery capacity and camera specs of the Redmi Note 8 2021 appear to be identical to the original model, there is a good chance that it may have a similar design as well. There's no word yet on whether an updated version of the Redmi Note 8 Pro will also debut alongside the Redmi Note 8 2021.
