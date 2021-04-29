What you need to know
- Redmi's K40 Gaming Edition may launch in India as the POCO F3 GT.
- The POCO F3 GT is expected to have identical specs as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, but may come with a few minor design tweaks.
- Redmi's standard K40 was launched globally as the POCO F3 last month.
Earlier this week, Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand unveiled its first gaming smartphone in China, dubbed the K40 Gaming Edition. While Redmi hasn't confirmed any plans of launching the phone in markets outside of China, Xiaomi leaker kacskrz has found evidence that suggests the K40 Gaming Edition could be rebranded as the POCO F3 GT for the Indian market.
The code found within MIUI 12 by kacskrz reveals the Indian variant of the phone will carry the model number "M2104K10I" and is going to be marketed as the POCO F3 GT. For reference, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition carries the model number "M2104K10C," where "C" denotes the device is meant for the Chinese market.
Xiaomi's vanilla Redmi K40, which made its debut alongside the Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ in China in February, was launched as the POCO F3 in global markets last month to challenge the best Android phones in the value flagship segment. Similar to the POCO F3, the upcoming F3 GT is likely to come with a few design tweaks to differentiate it from the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The hardware, on the other hand, is unlikely to be any different.
The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition features a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 1200 5G chipset, triple rear cameras with a 64MP main sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It also includes physical shoulder buttons and JBL-tuned stereo speakers.
