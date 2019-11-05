The Mi CC9 Pro wasn't the only impressive new product that Xiaomi launched today. It also introduced its very smartwatch to run on Google's Wear OS platform. The smartwatch, dubbed Mi Watch, looks very similar to the Apple Watch, featuring a square design and a crown on the right side.

Xiaomi Mi Watch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED Always-on display and a 44mm case size. The display offers 410 x 410 resolution and is protected by a layer of "toughened curved glass." Only the limited edition "Exclusive" variant of the watch gets Sapphire Glass on top.

Running under the hood is a Snapdragon Wear 3100 4G chipset, along with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The watch uses a 570mAh battery, claimed to last up to 36 hours on a single charge. Thanks to eSIM support, the Mi Watch can connect to 4G networks as well. It also has Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, GPS, continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen sensors, and NFC for making payments.

The first Wear OS smartwatch from Xiaomi has the company's 'MIUI for Watch' custom user interface on top. Xiaomi says MIUI for Watch currently has 40 built-in apps, including applets to control the company's smart home appliances. The Mi Watch also offers over 100 different watch faces.

Xiaomi Mi Watch is set to go on sale in China starting November 11 for 1,299 yuan ($185). The aforementioned Mi Watch "Exclusive" version, which comes with stainless steel bezels and chain strap, will cost 1,999 yuan ($285) and is expected to be available in mid-December. Xiaomi hasn't revealed any plans of launching the smartwatch in markets outside China yet.

