What you need to know
- Xiaomi has introduced a new 80W wireless charging solution.
- The company claims the new tech will allow users to fully charge a 4000mAh battery in just 19 minutes.
- We expect the first Mi flagships with the new wireless charging tech to debut sometime early next year.
Last week, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station had claimed that multiple smartphone makers are planning to launch phones with 100W wireless charging support next year. While no company has officially confirmed plans of rolling out 100W wireless charging tech yet, Xiaomi today announced the world's first 80W wireless charging solution.
Xiaomi claims its new 80W wireless charging tech is capable of topping up a 4,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes. It takes a little over 8 minutes for the new charging solution to get the battery to 50%. Unfortunately, Xiaomi hasn't revealed when the first phone with support for the new 80W fast charging tech will be released. Since the company isn't expected to launch another flagship phone this year, it is likely that we will see the tech in a Mi flagship phone sometime early next year.
Xiaomi's 80W fast charging solution is a significant step-up from the 50W wireless charging tech that it introduced with the Mi 10 Ultra in August. The Mi 10 Ultra's 50W wireless charging tech allows the phone's 4,500mAh battery to be fully charged in 40 minutes.
While insanely fast charging speeds are definitely impressive, it remains to be seen how companies like Xiaomi aim to mitigate the negative impact that such solutions can have on battery lifespan.
Mi 10
The Mi 10 may not be quite as impressive as some of the other value flagships on sale right now, but it does offer a great 108MP camera and a gorgeous 90Hz AMOLED display. You also get impressive stereo speakers and support for 30W wireless charging.
