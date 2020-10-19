Last week, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station had claimed that multiple smartphone makers are planning to launch phones with 100W wireless charging support next year. While no company has officially confirmed plans of rolling out 100W wireless charging tech yet, Xiaomi today announced the world's first 80W wireless charging solution.

Xiaomi claims its new 80W wireless charging tech is capable of topping up a 4,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes. It takes a little over 8 minutes for the new charging solution to get the battery to 50%. Unfortunately, Xiaomi hasn't revealed when the first phone with support for the new 80W fast charging tech will be released. Since the company isn't expected to launch another flagship phone this year, it is likely that we will see the tech in a Mi flagship phone sometime early next year.