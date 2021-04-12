Xiaomi's 'Mi X' series value flagships are coming to India next week

Earlier this month, Xiaomi confirmed that its flagship Mi 11 Ultra will launch in India on April 23. The company has now released a new teaser for the upcoming launch event, which reveals the Mi 11X series will also be making its debut in the country alongside Xiaomi's best Android phone of 2021.

Mi Fans, Xcited that '✖️' flagship series is coming to #India! 😍



🔥 Xtreme performance

🔥 Xceptional display, camera & sound

🔥 Xquisite design

🔥 Xclusive / customized for India



Xperience them on 23.04.2021.#Mi11 #Mi11Series #Snapdragon #Snapdragon888



I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/vE2eEXx8Pv — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 12, 2021

The standard Mi 11X is rumored to be based on the Redmi K40, which was recently launched in Europe as the POCO F3. You can expect the phone to feature a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset, triple rear cameras with a 48MP main sensor, and a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W charging speeds.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, on the other hand, is likely to be based on the Chinese Redmi K40 Pro+, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and features an impressive 108MP main camera. It also comes equipped with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 20MP selfie camera. On the software side of things, both the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will ship with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are expected to be a lot more competitively priced in India than the Mi 11 Ultra, which is tipped to start at over ₹70,000 ($935).