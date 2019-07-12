Xiaomi has finally started teasing the launch of its upcoming Android One smartphone, the Mi A3. In a tweet posted earlier today, the company has announced that the "world's best-selling Android One series is back". Xiaomi also replied to an old tweet posted by @UnboxTherapy suggesting that Mi A3 will be a better deal than last year's Mi A2. The reply seems to suggest the upcoming Mi A3 will be more affordable than the Mi A2.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed any key feature of the upcoming Android One smartphone yet but a second tweet posted by the company today claims the smartphone will have an "amazing back camera" and an "incredible front camera". It is being speculated that the Mi A3 may actually be based on the Mi CC9e that made its debut alongside the Mi CC9 in China earlier this month.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e sports a 6.01-inch AMOLED display with HD+ resolution and runs on an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor. In terms of optics, the smartphone is fairly impressive with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup on the back and a 32MP selfie camera. The Mi CC9e also offers a 4030mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Unlike the Mi CC9e, which runs on Android Pie-based MIUI 10, the Mi A3 is expected to debut with stock Android Pie out of the box. Along with the Mi A3, rumors suggest Xiaomi may launch an Android One version of the Mi CC9 as well for global markets. The Mi CC9 features a bigger 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset.