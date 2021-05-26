What you need to know
- Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.
- The 5G version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1100 chipset.
- It also features a slightly different design and supports faster 67W charging speeds.
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 Pro is one of the best cheap Android phones launched this year. The phone combines a premium design with a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display and great battery life. Redmi has now launched a 5G version of the phone with a slightly tweaked design and a "flagship-class" chipset.
The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 1100 under the hood, instead of the Snapdragon 732G powering the 4G version. However, it is the 4G version that has an advantage in the display department. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Around the back of the phone is a slightly different triple-camera setup than the 4G model, with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor for depth sensing. For selfies, the phone features a 16MP front camera housed in a centered hole-punch cutout. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.
Some of the other key highlights of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G include dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL, an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will ship with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.
The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is set to go on sale in China from June 1 in Black, Blue, and White color options. It is priced at 1,599 yuan ($235) for the 6GB/128GB version and 1,799 yuan ($280) for the 8GB/128GB version. There's also an 8GB/256GB version, which will retail for 1,999 yuan ($310).
