The landing page for the Redmi 10 Prime on the Xiaomi India website suggests the phone will not be very different from the global Redmi 10. The Redmi 9, which was unveiled in June last year, was launched in India as the Redmi 9 Prime with minimal changes.

Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand announced its first entry-level phone with a 50MP camera last week, dubbed the Redmi 10. It now looks like that phone could soon make its way to India, but with a slightly different name.

The global Redmi 10 is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. Despite being an entry-level device, it has a quad-lens camera system on the back with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8MP sensor housed within the centered hole-punch cutout.

Xiaomi's latest entry-level Android phone also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As for the software, the Redmi 10 runs Xiaomi's MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Since the Redmi 10 Prime is expected to offer several key upgrades over its predecessor, it is likely that the phone will be priced above the ₹10,000 (about $135) mark in India. It will take the fight to some of the best cheap Android phones — including Xiaomi's own Redmi 9 Power, Motorola's Moto G30, POCO M3, and the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition.