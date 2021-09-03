Xiaomi dethroned Apple to become the world's largest wearable band vendor in the second quarter of the year, according to data published by Canalys. Xiaomi's solid performance during the April to June quarter was apparently "bolstered by the launch of the Mi Band 6," which is the company's best fitness tracker yet.

"Xiaomi made a wise move to hasten the release of the Mi Band 6, which is a more compelling device than its predecessor," said Canalys analyst Cynthia Chen. The company also benefited from the launch of basic smartwatches in emerging markets such as India.