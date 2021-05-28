What you need to know
- A new report suggests at least five new foldable phones will launch in Q3 2021.
- Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at an Unpacked event in July.
- Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo are also tipped to launch new foldable phones in the next quarter.
Samsung will not be the only smartphone maker to launch new foldables in the third quarter of the year, according to a report from DigiTimes. Citing industry sources, the report claims Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo also plan to launch new foldables in the next quarter to challenge Samsung's best foldable phones.
Xiaomi, which announced its first foldable phone in March, is reportedly planning to launch a more affordable device to challenge Samsung. Per the report, the company's next foldable phone will be priced lower than the Mi Mix Fold's launch price of 9,999 yuan ($1,570).
OPPO and Vivo are also likely to release their first foldable phones sometime in the second half of the year. Just like the Xiaomi foldable, however, the specs of the OPPO and Vivo foldables also remain a complete mystery at this point.
As suggested by previous leaks, Samsung is expected to launch two new foldable phones in July: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to be the company's first phone to come equipped with an under-display selfie camera.
It will also include S Pen support, just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. On the software side of things, the device will apparently feature a new "Split UI" optimized for foldable form factors.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
If you are in the market for a new foldable phone and cannot wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is undoubtedly the best option right now. It is a lot more durable than Samsung's first-gen Fold, offers great battery life, and has a highly versatile triple-camera setup.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's why Google is updating the first-generation Nest Hub to Fuchsia
Fuchsia OS makes sense for an appliance like the Nest Hub. But Google always has an eye on the long play, and this is no different.
Review: Beat Saber's first Mixtape DLC will take you back a decade or two
Every Beat Saber DLC comes with a new environment and a new theme, but this latest DLC mixes it up for an old-school mixtape-style throwback. Is change good, or should you pick up other packs?
OnePlus Nord CE 5G is launching with Snapdragon 750G, 64MP camera
OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE 5G is launching on June 10, and we can now exclusively reveal that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset.
Safeguard your investment with these Galaxy S9 screen protectors
It's a sad sight to see a cracked screen on any phone, but on a high-end device you're looking at a bill of several hundred dollars to get it fixed. Keep your Galaxy S9 safe with a quality screen protector.