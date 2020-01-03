Redmi K20 ProSource: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

  • Xiaomi is finally rolling out Android 10 to the Mi 9T/Redmi K20.
  • Previous MIUI builds were based on Android 9.
  • Android 10 improves privacy, adds a system-wide dark mode, and more.

The Redmi K20 — also sold as the Xiaomi Mi 9T in global markets — is finally getting some Android 10 love (via GSMArena). While Xiaomi had previously released MIUI 11 for the phone, those builds were based on Android 9. This time around, though, the company has a new year's gift in store for K20 owners, with a version of MIUI based on Google's latest and greatest.

Phones with the Global and EU stable ROMs should start receiving the update this week, which comes in at a total 2.2GB.

The full changelog is as follows:

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 10 Updated Android Security Patch to December 2019 Increased system stability

Lockscreen, status bar, Notification Shade

Fix: Couldn't open notification setting in the notification shade in Second space

Security

Optimization: Localized payment Security icon for India.

If that list looks a little short, remember Xiaomi already pushed out its major updates for MIUI 11 on the older, Android 9-based builds. These include improvements to Game Turbo, a redesigned app vault, Mi Share, and new animations for the always-on display, among others.

Also included in the update is the December 2019 security patch, the latest update from Google until the January patch rolls out. Xiaomi is certainly doing a better job at this than T-Mobile with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The carrier-locked variant of the phone also received the Android 10 update earlier this week, but with the two-month-old November patch.

