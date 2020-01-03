The Redmi K20 — also sold as the Xiaomi Mi 9T in global markets — is finally getting some Android 10 love (via GSMArena). While Xiaomi had previously released MIUI 11 for the phone, those builds were based on Android 9. This time around, though, the company has a new year's gift in store for K20 owners, with a version of MIUI based on Google's latest and greatest.

Phones with the Global and EU stable ROMs should start receiving the update this week, which comes in at a total 2.2GB.

The full changelog is as follows: