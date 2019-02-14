Xiaomi had a relatively modest start to 2019, but that's set to change soon. The Chinese manufacturer is set to unveil the Mi 9 on February 24 at Mobile World Congress, with the phone featuring a gradient pattern at the back. Xiaomi's head of global Xiang Wang shared the information in a tweet, while also giving us a first look at the look at the press renders of the upcoming flagship.

#Mi9 is here! We used nano-level laser engraving holographic technology + dual layer nano coating to create this beautiful and unique color. For more details, make sure you check out our new product launch on Feb 24！ pic.twitter.com/vtBLCJTBQD

This isn't the first time Xiaomi is debuting a product at MWC — erstwhile VP Hugo Barra launched the Mi 5 at the event back in 2016 — but with the brand now officially selling in Western markets, it'll be interesting to see what's in store with the Mi 9. The phone will feature a 48MP camera at the back, much like the Honor View 20, and is likely going to be one of the first to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 platform.

With the launch just ten days away, we don't have to wait long to see what Xiaomi has to offer. In the meantime, what are you looking forward to seeing from the Mi 9?