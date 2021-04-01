At its "Mega Launch" event earlier this week, Xiaomi launched three new Mi 11 series phones in China: Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Lite. Xiaomi has now announced that the flagship Mi 11 Ultra will debut at a virtual event in India on April 23.

At this point, however, it remains unclear if the standard Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro models will also be coming to India along with the Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 Ultra is the most impressive member of the Mi 11 family and aims to challenge the Galaxy S21 Ultra for the title of the best Android phone.

The "superphone" features a large 6.81-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 888 processor and comes equipped with an impressive three-phase cooling technology to help it constantly deliver peak performance.

Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera array with a 50MP Samsung GN2 1/1.12" main sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless charging. Xiaomi claims it only takes 36 minutes for the phone's battery to be fully charged from 1%.

As its name clearly suggests, the Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi's answer to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Even though the phone has the edge over the Galaxy S21 Ultra in a few areas, you can expect it to be priced a lot lower.