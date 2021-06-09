We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Save the date

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is launching in India on June 22 to take on Samsung's Galaxy A32

The Mi 11 Lite is the most affordable member of Xiaomi's Mi 11 series.
Babu Mohan

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 Lite in India on June 22.
  • It isn't clear if Xiaomi plans to launch both the Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G in the country.
  • Both phones were launched in Europe in March.

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Lite, which was unveiled alongside the Mi 11 Lite 5G in March, will debut in India at an online-only launch event on June 22. The phone will take on some of the best cheap Android phones on sale in the country, including Samsung's Galaxy A32 and Motorola's Moto G60.

The 4G-only Mi 11 Lite has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 compliance. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 732G chipset as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 5MP macro lens. Keeping the lights on is a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging. We expect the Indian variant of the phone to ship with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G, on the other hand, is powered by Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 780G chipset. However, Xiaomi India's tweet seems to suggest the 5G variant won't be launching in India alongside the Mi 11 Lite.

The Mi 11 Lite starts at €299 (₹26,600) in Europe for the base 6GB/64GB version. Since Xiaomi phones are priced more competitively in the Indian market, the Mi 11 Lite is likely to be priced under the ₹20,000 mark in the country. The Mi 10i, which offers 5G connectivity and a 108MP camera, starts at ₹21,999 in India.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i

The Mi 10i is Xiaomi's most affordable 5G phone with a 108MP camera. In addition to a capable main camera, the phone also has a gorgeous gradient design and offers fantastic battery life with 33W fast charging.

