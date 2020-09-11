A report from XDA Developers had revealed last month that Xiaomi is working on two new flagship phones under the Mi 10T series. The first official renders of the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have now surfaced, giving us a clear look at their design (via Giga.de). Both phones will have a tiny hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display and a large camera housing on the back.

Some more renders of Mi 10T Pro from Amazonhttps://t.co/zdZAbFZiwe pic.twitter.com/RlXmf5RKPs — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) September 11, 2020

Xiaomi's upcoming flagship phones were also briefly listed on Amazon Spain today, shedding light on some of their key specs and pricing for the European market. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will both be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, instead of the newer and slightly more powerful Snapdragon 865+.