- The first official renders of Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro flagship phones have leaked.
- Both phones will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset.
- The vanilla model will cost €550 ($652) in Europe, while the Mi 10T Pro will start at €640 ($758).
A report from XDA Developers had revealed last month that Xiaomi is working on two new flagship phones under the Mi 10T series. The first official renders of the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have now surfaced, giving us a clear look at their design (via Giga.de). Both phones will have a tiny hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display and a large camera housing on the back.
Some more renders of Mi 10T Pro from Amazonhttps://t.co/zdZAbFZiwe pic.twitter.com/RlXmf5RKPs— Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) September 11, 2020
Xiaomi's upcoming flagship phones were also briefly listed on Amazon Spain today, shedding light on some of their key specs and pricing for the European market. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will both be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, instead of the newer and slightly more powerful Snapdragon 865+.
The Mi 10T will have a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP main sensor, while the Mi 10T Pro will feature a 108MP main sensor. As for their pricing, the Amazon Spain listing reveals the Mi 10T with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage will cost €550 ($652), while the Mi 10T Pro will start at €640 ($758) for the 6GB/128GB version.
Previous leaks have suggested the Mi 10 Pro will be Xiaomi's first Mi-branded flagship phone to feature a 144Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to have 5G support and a 5000mAh battery.
