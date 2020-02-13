What you need to know
- Xiaomi has launched two new 5G flagship phones – the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.
- Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor and feature 90Hz displays with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.
- The Mi 10 will go on sale in China starting February 14 for a starting price of 3,999 yuan ($573).
Popular Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi today introduced two new 5G-enabled flagship smartphones in China. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, however, the phones were launched at an online-only event.
The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. They have a hole-punch cutout at the top-left corner, housing a 20MP selfie camera.
Under the hood, the two phones run on the Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In the camera department, however, the two phones are slightly different from one another. The Mi 10 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, 12MP short telephoto lens, 8MP long telephoto lens, and a 20MP ultra-wide lens. Xiaomi Mi 10, on the other hand, has a 108MP primary sensor, 13MP wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel shooters. Both phones can record videos at up to 8K resolution, just like Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series phones.
The Mi 10 packs a large 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging, while the Mi 10 Pro has a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery with faster 50W fast charging. When it comes to connectivity, the Mi 10 series phones support the latest Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, as well as dual-mode 5G. On the software front, the two flagship phones will ship with Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box.
Xiaomi Mi 10 will be going on sale in China from February 14 for a starting price of 3,999 yuan ($573) for the 8GB/128GB version. The Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, will be available from February 18 for a starting price of 4,999 yuan ($716) for the base 8GB/256GB version. The 12GB/256GB version of the phone is priced at 5,499 yuan ($788), while the 12GB/512GB version will cost 5,999 yuan ($859).
10 interesting things you missed from the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip launch
Samsung's latest Unpacked event focused primarily on the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip, but there were also a bunch of smaller announcements you might have missed. Here are the top 10 ones you should know.
MWC 2020 has officially been canceled as a result of ongoing Coronavirus
Mobile World Congress, the largest trade show for mobile tech, is canceled for 2020. Due to rising concerns regarding Coronavirus, it's become "impossible" for the event to go on.
MWC 2020 is still on, even though the GSMA reportedly wants to cancel it
There have been reports of the GSMA discussing the cancellation of Mobile World Congress this year, but according to the latest out of La Vanguardia the show will go on as planned.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020
Xiaomi has carved out a niche for itself over the last five years for offering phones that redefine value for money. From $100 entry-level phones to true flagships with innovative features, these are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020.