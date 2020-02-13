Popular Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi today introduced two new 5G-enabled flagship smartphones in China. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, however, the phones were launched at an online-only event.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. They have a hole-punch cutout at the top-left corner, housing a 20MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the two phones run on the Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In the camera department, however, the two phones are slightly different from one another. The Mi 10 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, 12MP short telephoto lens, 8MP long telephoto lens, and a 20MP ultra-wide lens. Xiaomi Mi 10, on the other hand, has a 108MP primary sensor, 13MP wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel shooters. Both phones can record videos at up to 8K resolution, just like Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series phones.