What you need to know
- A new leak has shed light on some of the key specs of Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 11T Pro.
- The phone could feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz display, and 120W fast charging.
- Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Mi 11T series sometime next month.
Xiaomi could be readying a new value flagship that could give the best Android phones a run for their money. The upcoming device, which is expected to be part of the Mi 11T series, will be a follow-up to last year's popular Mi 10T Pro.
According to the Vietnamese YouTube channel The Pixel, the Mi 11T Pro will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset as the best Xiaomi phones. (via XDA Developers). It is also expected to offer a 120Hz AMOLED display and a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone's main highlight, however, will be support for insane 120W wired charging.
The vanilla Mi 11T, on the other hand, will apparently be powered by a MediaTek chipset. Since the Mi 11T is going to succeed last year's Mi 10T, there's a good chance that it will use the flagship Dimensity 1200. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which was launched in April, uses the same chipset. Other rumored specs of the Mi 11T include a 120Hz OLED display and a triple-lens camera system with a 64MP main sensor.
As for the pricing, the leak suggests the Mi 11T Pro will be priced between 13 and 15 million VND (about $570 to $659) in Vietnam. As per a report from GizmoChina, the Mi 11T series will be announced at a global launch event on September 23.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi's most affordable Mi 11 series phone is a fantastic mid-ranger that offers solid value for money. The Mi 11 Lite has a smooth 90Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G chipset, and a 64MP main camera. Xiaomi also offers a 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite with a more powerful Snapdragon 780G chipset.
