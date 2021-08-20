Xiaomi could be readying a new value flagship that could give the best Android phones a run for their money. The upcoming device, which is expected to be part of the Mi 11T series, will be a follow-up to last year's popular Mi 10T Pro.

According to the Vietnamese YouTube channel The Pixel, the Mi 11T Pro will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset as the best Xiaomi phones. (via XDA Developers). It is also expected to offer a 120Hz AMOLED display and a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone's main highlight, however, will be support for insane 120W wired charging.