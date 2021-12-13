What you need to know The Xiaomi 12 Ultra's rear design has been revealed through a leaked case.

It could have an unorthodox camera design, though a key piece from its predecessor might be missing.

A Leica logo has also been spotted on the back, implying a collaboration between Xiaomi and the camera manufacturer.

Xiaomi took a bold step earlier this year when it introduced the Mi 11 Ultra, which featured a square camera island that took up almost the entire upper portion of the back and a small screen next to the camera array. Its successor appears to have yet another outlandish design. The phone's alleged case has surfaced on Twitter, and the folks at Technizo Concept have created a slew of 3D renders of what the upcoming flagship device, particularly its back panel, may look like. LetsGoDigital, a Dutch blog, was the first to report on the renders. As seen in the images, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could have an extra-large camera array with a round shape that's somehow reminiscent of the Huawei Mate 30 series from 2019.

What's intriguing about the concept render is the lack of a small screen, which was the Mi 11 Ultra's defining feature. However, the rear camera will reportedly be upgraded with the addition of a fourth lens, which appears to be located above the primary camera (the Mi 11 Ultra only had a triple camera setup). This could be a ToF sensor or a shorter telephoto lens with a 2x-3x zoom range. Of course, the main camera will most likely be in the center of the circle, with a periscope lens apparently beneath it. An ultrawide angle lens is presumably located to the left of the primary sensor. The remaining cutouts visible in the leaked case are thought to be for the LED flash, light sensor, and phase-detection autofocus system. The phone is also said to sport a 6.8-inch OLED QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The renders also show a punch-hole camera, and LetsGoDigital claims the device will have a 5,000mAh battery.

A Leica logo also appears in the top right corner of the back panel, implying that Xiaomi is working with the camera manufacturer to develop the camera for its next contender to the best Android phones. Leica and the Chinese phone manufacturer have yet to make any official announcements about a new collaboration. When asked by Android Central, Xiaomi did not respond immediately.