Xfinity Mobile has announced that it has expanded its BYOD plan to include Android phones. Although, it should have said Samsung phones, because so far the only phones compatible are the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S9, S9+, Note 8 and Note 9.

Oddly, the newest Galaxy S10 series of phones is left off the list. However, Xfinity Mobile does offer options to trade in your phone to help subsidize purchasing a new phone from the Xfinity Store or website.

Previously, only the iPhone 6 and above were eligible for the BYOD program but now Android users have an option, too. Unfortunately, it is limited to a small selection of Samsung phones at the moment. However, Xfinity Mobile says it is working on expanding the program to more phones in the future.

Xfinity Mobile is also currently running a special promotion between July 16 and August 4, where customers can receive a $100 prepaid gift card when bringing your own device. In order to receive the gift card, you must port in an existing number and remain a customer in good standing for 90 days. Afterward, your gift card will be mailed to the account holder within 16-18 weeks after activation and expires after 180 days.

Since you can bring up to five phones, that means you can qualify for a maximum of $500 in prepaid gift cards per customer/account.

