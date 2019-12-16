How big is the Xbox Series X? Microsoft hasn't offered exact dimensions yet, but extrapolating on the size of the USB-A port in the official renders gives us some pretty close estimations. Our best guess puts the Xbox Series X at around 12.28 in (312 mm) x 6.2 in (157 mm) x 6.2 in (157 mm), which, if accurate, gives us a good sense of scale for comparing it to other known consoles. Our 3D printing team whipped up some three-dimensional models based on the glimpses Microsoft has shown us of the Xbox Series X, as well as some of our own expectations. The scaling is based on the estimated sizes of the Series X, and the known sizes of the PlayStation 4 Pro (PS4) and the Xbox One X. The below embeds show how the Xbox Series X stacks up when compared side by side to its contemporaries. Get two Samsung Galaxy S10 for the price of one! These embeds are all interactive, and you can manipulate them. Click and drag with the left mouse button to rotate the camera, use the mouse wheel to zoom in and out, and use the right mouse button to reposition the camera. Typical touch controls should work on mobile devices, too, including tap and drag for rotating the camera, with pinch to zoom, and two-finger dragging to move the camera. If the embeds aren't visible, you may need to disable ad-blockers to get them to show up. They may also take a little time to load on slower connections. Xbox Series X vs. PlayStation 4 Pro vs. Xbox One X 3D models

While the overall volume of the Xbox Series X is around twice that of the Xbox One X, it's not as huge as some of the epic memes suggest. Stacked up side by side, you can get a better view of how it might fit into your setup. The Xbox Series X can be positioned either vertically or horizontally. When positioned vertically, it's not far removed from something like an Amazon Echo Plus or a compact desktop PC. Although details are scant, we expect the form factor is influenced by the need for airflow. Microsoft has spoken about how it intends for the Xbox Series X to be near-silent, which, given its potential power, is critical to avoiding excessive noise or even overheating. Xbox Series X 3D models

If you want a closer look of Xbox Series X stacks itself, we embedded a separate file above. So far, we've only seen glimpses of the console from specific angles. We're unsure what the underside looks, but it seems to have feet to help elevate and stabilize it when placed vertically on a surface. Although, there also seems to be something else on the underside when viewing stills with increased contrast.

Source: Microsoft