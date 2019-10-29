Alongside Microsoft's cloud-based Project xCloud, Microsoft is also prepping the ability to use your own Xbox console as a streaming node for games to mobile devices. Dubbed Xbox Console Streaming, the feature will begin hitting the Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead Xbox Insider preview rings today, as announced via Xbox Wire. Xbox Console Streaming uses your own internet connection to deliver games you own to any device of your choosing. This is similar to the Windows 10 streaming that exists today, except that it now runs all the way to compatible Android devices using the Xbox Game Streaming preview app on the Google Play Store.

To start with, like xCloud, the Console Streaming test will be limited to the United States and United Kingdom, as Microsoft gears up to release it more broadly to other Xbox markets. For a chance to try it out, you'll need to join the Xbox Insider Program as detailed here. You'll also need to meet these minimum requirements: