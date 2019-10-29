Alongside Microsoft's cloud-based Project xCloud, Microsoft is also prepping the ability to use your own Xbox console as a streaming node for games to mobile devices. Dubbed Xbox Console Streaming, the feature will begin hitting the Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead Xbox Insider preview rings today, as announced via Xbox Wire.
Xbox Console Streaming uses your own internet connection to deliver games you own to any device of your choosing. This is similar to the Windows 10 streaming that exists today, except that it now runs all the way to compatible Android devices using the Xbox Game Streaming preview app on the Google Play Store.
To start with, like xCloud, the Console Streaming test will be limited to the United States and United Kingdom, as Microsoft gears up to release it more broadly to other Xbox markets. For a chance to try it out, you'll need to join the Xbox Insider Program as detailed here. You'll also need to meet these minimum requirements:
- A phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or higher, with Bluetooth 4.0.
- A Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller.
- While not required, we recommend a controller mount for those gamers testing on a phone.
- NAT type: Open or Moderate
- Upstream bandwidth: At least 4.75 Mbps required, 9 Mbps preferred
- Network latency: 125 ms or less required, 60 ms or less preferred
- Console settings: Power setting must be Instant-on
Project xCloud and Xbox Console Streaming are both opening up a world of possibilities for Xbox gamers to take their experiences on the move. Sony is already leading the pack with similar features on PlayStation 4, with Google's Stadia platform gearing up to launch in the near future.
Microsoft might still be in the early days of this nascent tech but is well-placed for rapid expansion owing to the gargantuan server farms it owns with Microsoft Azure, spread throughout the world to reduce the distance between the cloud and Xbox users. Begun, the cloud wars has.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
