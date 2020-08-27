More than fitness Wyze Band Fitness basics LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR The Wyze Band is a minimalist fitness tracker with some premium features like an AMOLED display, multi-week battery life, smart home controls, and onboard Alexa support. It's a really solid wearable, particularly if this is your first time trying out one of these kinds of devices. $30 at Amazon Pros Two-week battery life

If you've been searching for an affordable alternative to devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or a Garmin Fenix, you'll be pleased to learn that there are many functional fitness bands for hundreds less than those premium watches. In this article, we'll be taking a look at and comparing the Wyze Band vs. LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR to see which is the better value for the (very low) price.

Wyze Band vs. LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR Spec showdown

As we mentioned in our review, the Wyze Band is a smart wearable first that also happens to be a fitness tracker. The LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR doesn't make such ambitious claims, so does that mean that it's actually the better fitness device? Let's take a look at how they measure up first before diving in to find out.

Wyze Band LETSCOM ID115Plus HR Weight with bands 2.6oz .84oz Fits wrist circumference 6.1 - 8.6 inches 5.4 - 7.6 inches Display Color AMOLED Monochrome OLED Display size .95 inches .96 inches Water-resistance Up to 50m IP67 Connections Bluetooth LE 5.0 Bluetooth 4.0 Sensors Accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor, vibration motor Accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor, vibration motor Battery life 10-14 days 5-10 days Exercise/sport modes 1 14 Social competitions No Yes Integrations w/other fitness apps Not yet

Wyze promises Google Fit and Apple Health integration Yes

Google Fit

Strava

Wyze Band vs. LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR LETSCOM together

LETSCOM may not be a household name, but if you look, you can find the company's products all over sites like Amazon and AliExpress. It manufactures low-cost consumer electronics from true wireless earbuds, to charging devices, to smartwatches and fitness bands.

The Fitness Tracker HR comes in under $30 and is about as basic a fitness device as you can get these days. It comes with a monochrome OLED screen and a one-size-fits-all band. There are no extraneous charging cables or accessories because the charger is built into the frame of the watch in the form of a USB plug that you stick directly into a USB-A port on your computer or peripheral charger. On the one hand, this is great because it means that you won't be searching for another lost cable at home or while traveling. On the other hand, you have to really be careful when removing the watchband, as it slides directly onto the USB plug arm, and you could break it if you're not careful. The other potential issue? With more devices and chargers moving to USB-C, you may be searching for a USB-A port to plug into in a power pinch.

This tracker can do just about anything you'd expect a Fitbit or lower-cost fitness band to do, including counting your steps, measuring your heart rate, tracking your sleep, and sending you notifications and reminders. It boasts 14 exercise modes (compared to the Wyze Band's one) and can remind you to stand up and be active throughout the day. Plus, it sports IP67 water, dust, and sweat resistance.

One last feather in LETCOM's cap is the fact that through the company's VeryFitPro app, users can connect to Google Fit and even Strava to manage their health data, share their progress, and compete with their friends. This is in addition to the leaderboard rankings within the VeryFitPro app.

Wyze Band vs. LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR Wyze decisions

We've covered the Wyze Band pretty extensively on this site, but in case you've not read any of our other comparisons or reviews, here's what you need to know before considering this wearable.

The Wyze Band somehow manages to simultaneously pack a ton of interesting and function-forward technology while still leaving out some of the basic features and experiences that many other trackers offer. What do we mean by that? Well, with this affordable wearable, you get high-end exclusives like a full-color, customizable AMOLED screen, one-tap smart home controls, and instant Amazon Alexa access. These are all features that are available on smartwatches that are up to 10-20 times more expensive! That's amazing to be sure, and makes this tracker seem like the instant victor right? Well, not so fast.

While the Wyze Band is indeed feature-packed, it somehow manages to fall behind seemingly less capable devices in some head-scratching ways. For example, it only currently has one — ONE — supported sport mode (running), compared to a dozen or more on many competing bands. Additionally, while you technically can manage your health data from withing Google Fit, there is no way to share it with others or compete with friends through a third-party service like Strava.

Despite its shortcomings, we've found the actual experience of wearing the Wyze Band to be more comfortable than LETSCOM's and the experience of using its software and app to be smoother than LETSCOM's as well.

Wyze Band vs. LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR Which should you buy?

It isn't easy to find two fitness bands closer to each other in terms of price and value. While the LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR makes a compelling case with its innovative charging solution, multi-sport modes, and third-party app integration, we are going to give the edge here to the Wyze Band. Our testers felt that the fit, feel, and finish of the hardware and software/app experience were markedly better than that from LETSCOM despite its lagging in group fitness functionality.

Ultimately your choice will depend on your priorities, and there's really not a wrong decision to be made here. If you favor having access to more on-device fitness modes and thrive on competition from friends and strangers in Strava, then go for the LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR. If you're less concerned with competition but want a nice-looking device with smarter features, pick up a Wyze Band. Either way, neither of these is the best fitness tracker you can buy.

Whichever device you choose, though, you'll be well on your way to a healthier, happier you!

