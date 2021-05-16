After last month's Show of Shows, the WWE is returning for its next big event in Tampa and we have all the details on how you can watch WrestleMania Backlash on TV or online.

While WrestleMania 37 was the WWE's first event with live fans in over a year, this weekend's show will once again be held behind closed doors. However, fans will still get to be a part of the action albeit virtually as the WWE plans to use its ThunderDome at Backlash which will be held in Tampa's Yuengling Center.

WrestleMania Backlash will feature a total of five title matches as well as a lumberjack match between Damian Priest and The Miz.

At the top of the card, Cesaro will take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship while Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntrye and Braun Strowman will meet in the ring for a WWE Championship match. Rhea Ripley, Asuka and Charlotte Flair will face off for the Raw Women's Championship with Bianca Belair and Bayley will go toe to toe for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Finally, Dolph Zigger and Robert Roode will go up against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match.

Tonight will likely be a big night for Cesaro as it's the first time he's ever gotten a one-on-one shot at a world title. He's been with the WWE for over a decade so it makes sense that the promotion is finally giving him his time to shine. Will Cesaro be able to take the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns?

Whether you're rooting for Cesaro, Reigns or just want to see all of the storylines that have continued from The Show of Shows, we'll show you exactly how to watch WrestleMania Backlash from anywhere in the world.

WrestleMania Backlash - When and where?

WrestleMania Backlash will be held at the WWE's ThunderDome which is currently located in the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The event is set to kick off at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Sunday in the U.S. and Canada and at 12am BST and 9am AEST / 7am AWST on Monday in the UK and Australia.

How to watch WrestleMania Backlash in the U.S.

WWE fans in the U.S. will be able to watch WrestleMania Backlash on NBC's streaming service Peacock beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday.

Peacock offers three different plans to choose from in the form of Free, Premium for $5 per month or $49.99 for the year and Premium Plus for $10 per month or $99.99 for the year. While other content on the streaming service can be watched with just a Free plan, you will need to sign up for a Premium one to watch the WWE on Peacock. However, signing up for a Premium Peacock plan is still cheaper than paying full price for a PPV each time the WWE holds an event.

Peacock Premium Peacock's Premium plan gets you access to its WWE coverage, including WrestleMania Backlash, for just $4.99 per month. There's a 7-day trial if you want to try it out and watch WrestleMania for free. $4.99 per month at Peacock

Get a WrestleMania Backlash PPV in the UK

WWE fans in the UK have two options when it comes to watching WrestleMania Backlash. If you're a cable subscriber, you'll be able to purchase the WrestleMania Backlash PPV from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95. However, the WWE Network is also available in the UK and it costs just £9.99 per month. Wrestling fans in the UK will be able to watch all of the action at WrestleMania Backlash beginning at 12am BST.

BT Sport Watch WrestleMania Backlash via BT Sport Box Office. Once purchased, it can be viewed across a range of TV platforms like Sky, BT, and Virgin. £14.95 at BT Sport WWE Network Watch WrestleMania Backlash and all other PPV events via WWE Network for £10 per month. The service is available on mobile, online, via smart TV, streaming boxes, and more. £9.99 per month at WWE Network

Watch WrestleMania Backlash in Canada and Australia

As NBC's streaming service peacock isn't available outside of the U.S., the WWE Network is still the best place to watch WrestleMania Backlash in Canada and Australia for just $9.99 per month.

However, Australian viewers can also purchase access to the PPV from Main Event for AUD$ 24.95 through both Foxtel and Optus TV if they're not interested in signing up for the WWE Network.

How to watch WrestleMania Backlash from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch WrestleMania Backlash in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the WWE's follow-up to its biggest event of the year when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?

