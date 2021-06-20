The WWE is rolling out its ThunderDome for the last time at Hell in a Cell 2021 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida and we have all the details on how you can watch the event on TV or online.

First held back in 2009, Hell in a Cell is a pay-per-view (PPV) event that is typically held in October. This year though will be the first time the event is held in June and while fans will be in attendance at future WWE events, there won't be any in the crowd tonight. Instead, select fans will be able to take part in the action virtually through the promotion's ThunderDome which is a video conferencing system for crowds. Hell in a Cell gets its name from the fact that a cage will be lowered over the ring for select matches at the event.

This year Drew McIntyre will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in the first of two Hell in a Cell matches. While signing the contract ahead of the event, McIntyre requested that his match against Lashley take place inside Hell in a Cell. Lashley accepted his terms on the condition that if McIntyre loses tonight, he won't get another shot at the title while Lashley is still the champion.

During the second Hell in a Cell match of the evening, Bianca Belair will need to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship title against a challenge from Bayley. She lost to Belair earlier this year at WrestleMania Backlash back in May but on SmackDown, Belair challenged Bayley to a rematch and she accepted it.

Although not a Hell in a Cell match, there will be another championship fight at tonight's event when Charlotte Flair challenges Rhea Ripley for her Raw Women's Championship title. Elsewhere on the card, Alexa Bliss will go up against Shayna Baszler in a singles match, Kevin Owens will face off against Sami Zayn in a singles match and Cesaro will take on Seth Rollins in a singles match.

Whether you're tuning in to see your favorite wrestlers from the WWE enter the devil's playground or just want to see the promotion's last ThunderDome event, we'll show you exactly how to watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 from anywhere in the world.

Hell in a Cell 2021 - When and where?

This year's Hell in a Cell will take place on Sunday, June 20 and the event will be held at the WWE's ThunderDome which is currently located in the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The event is set to kick off at 7pm ET / 4pm PT in the U.S. on Peacock and at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on the WWE Network in the rest of the world. Wrestling fans in the UK will also be able to purchase the PPV on BT Sport and it will begin at 12am BST and go into Monday, June 21st.

How to watch WWE Hell in a Cell in the U.S.

Just like with the WWE's other recent events, wrestling fans in the US will be able to watch Hell in a Cell beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on NBC's streaming service Peacock without having to pay any additional PPV fees.

Peacock offers three different plans to choose from in the form of Free, Premium for $5 per month or $49.99 for the year and Premium Plus for $10 per month or $99.99 for the year. While other content on the streaming service can be watched with just a Free plan, you will need to sign up for a Premium one to watch the WWE on Peacock. However, signing up for a Premium Peacock plan is still cheaper than paying full price for a PPV each time the WWE holds an event. You can also watch past WWE events on the service in case you want to see how this year's Hell in a Cell compares to previous ones.