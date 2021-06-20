The WWE is rolling out its ThunderDome for the last time at Hell in a Cell 2021 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida and we have all the details on how you can watch the event on TV or online.
First held back in 2009, Hell in a Cell is a pay-per-view (PPV) event that is typically held in October. This year though will be the first time the event is held in June and while fans will be in attendance at future WWE events, there won't be any in the crowd tonight. Instead, select fans will be able to take part in the action virtually through the promotion's ThunderDome which is a video conferencing system for crowds. Hell in a Cell gets its name from the fact that a cage will be lowered over the ring for select matches at the event.
This year Drew McIntyre will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in the first of two Hell in a Cell matches. While signing the contract ahead of the event, McIntyre requested that his match against Lashley take place inside Hell in a Cell. Lashley accepted his terms on the condition that if McIntyre loses tonight, he won't get another shot at the title while Lashley is still the champion.
During the second Hell in a Cell match of the evening, Bianca Belair will need to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship title against a challenge from Bayley. She lost to Belair earlier this year at WrestleMania Backlash back in May but on SmackDown, Belair challenged Bayley to a rematch and she accepted it.
Although not a Hell in a Cell match, there will be another championship fight at tonight's event when Charlotte Flair challenges Rhea Ripley for her Raw Women's Championship title. Elsewhere on the card, Alexa Bliss will go up against Shayna Baszler in a singles match, Kevin Owens will face off against Sami Zayn in a singles match and Cesaro will take on Seth Rollins in a singles match.
Whether you're tuning in to see your favorite wrestlers from the WWE enter the devil's playground or just want to see the promotion's last ThunderDome event, we'll show you exactly how to watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 from anywhere in the world.
Hell in a Cell 2021 - When and where?
This year's Hell in a Cell will take place on Sunday, June 20 and the event will be held at the WWE's ThunderDome which is currently located in the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The event is set to kick off at 7pm ET / 4pm PT in the U.S. on Peacock and at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on the WWE Network in the rest of the world. Wrestling fans in the UK will also be able to purchase the PPV on BT Sport and it will begin at 12am BST and go into Monday, June 21st.
How to watch WWE Hell in a Cell in the U.S.
Just like with the WWE's other recent events, wrestling fans in the US will be able to watch Hell in a Cell beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on NBC's streaming service Peacock without having to pay any additional PPV fees.
Peacock offers three different plans to choose from in the form of Free, Premium for $5 per month or $49.99 for the year and Premium Plus for $10 per month or $99.99 for the year. While other content on the streaming service can be watched with just a Free plan, you will need to sign up for a Premium one to watch the WWE on Peacock. However, signing up for a Premium Peacock plan is still cheaper than paying full price for a PPV each time the WWE holds an event. You can also watch past WWE events on the service in case you want to see how this year's Hell in a Cell compares to previous ones.
Get a WWE Hell in a Cell PPV in the UK
WWE fans in the UK have two options when it comes to watch Hell in a Cell this weekend. If you have a cable package with BT, you'll be able to purchase the Hell in a Cell PPV from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95. However, the WWE Network is also available in the UK and it costs just £9.99 per month. Wrestling fans in the UK will be able to watch all of the action at Hell in a Cell 2021 beginning at 12am BST early Monday morning.
BT Sport
Watch WWE Hell in a Cell via BT Sport Box Office. Once purchased, it can be viewed across a range of TV platforms like Sky, BT, and Virgin.
WWE Network
Watch WWE Hell in a Cell and all other PPV events via WWE Network for £10 per month. The service is available on mobile, online, via smart TV, streaming boxes, and more.
Watch WWE Hell in a Cell in Canada and Australia
As NBC's streaming service Peacock isn't available outside of the U.S., the WWE Network is still the best place to watch Hell in a Cell in Canada and Australia for just $9.99 per month.
However, Australian viewers can also purchase access to the PPV from Main Event for AUD$ 24.95 through both Foxtel and Optus TV if they're not interested in signing up for a WWE Network subscription.
How to watch WWE Hell in a Cell from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Hell in a Cell in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the WWE's annual cage-based event when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 - The main card in full
WWE Championship Match (Hell in a Cell)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
Raw Women's Championship Match
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
SmackDown Women's Championship Match (Hell in a Cell)
- Bianca Belair vs Bayley
Singles Match
- Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler
Singles Match
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Singles Match
- Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.