Twitter's long-rumored subscription service seems to be edging closer to reality, and one of its key rumored features is the ability to undo sent tweets. Called Twitter Blue, the service will reportedly cost approximately $3 per month and may also include features like the ability to create bookmark collections, with other features and different tiers to be added later.
A subscription plan is something that industry insiders have been expecting from Twitter for some time as the company searches for more ways to sustainably monetize its services. The social media giant has also been upgrading its services quite a bit over the past few months, adding in features like the ability to upload high-quality 4K images with more intelligent image cropping, the ability to search your DMs, and who can forget its Clubhouse competitor, Spaces.
This got us wondering, would you pay to undo your tweets? Answer in the poll or leave us a comment below.
