With over two billion users, Android is the most popular computer operating system in the world. There are more Android users than iPhone users and even more Android users than Windows users. It's amazing what Google was able to do with the platform in 10 years. But Google really isn't the reason why Android became so popular. We all know how different Android can look and feel on different brands of phones or even different phones from the same brand. This is why there are more than 2 billion users. With Android, Google used this system to make manufacturers and phone carriers want to use it because everyone can make more money. Money is what matters here, and there is plenty of it to go around. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Wear OS 3 has arrived with the Galaxy Watch 4, and we see something very similar. It's an Android Wear OS-powered wearable with Bixby instead of Google Assistant (though Assistant may be coming), it ties into Samsung Health as well as Google Fit, and even needs the Samsung Galaxy Gear app to use it instead of the "normal" Wear OS app every Wear OS watch before it used. This is both great and terrible.

Like Android, this is the first ingredient making a mess of everything. Yes, Android used to be a horrible mess that deserved every bit of ridicule iOS fans and Apple tossed its way. Manufacturers were free to release phones using two-year-old versions. No company outside of Google was sending out security updates and regular bug fixes, and plenty of apps didn't work on plenty of phones. These issues have been mostly fixed, but all the articles you read about the great history of Android should be weighed against the ugly facts here. Android's messy years were the result of a tactical decision by Google. But this mess wasn't an accident. Google was willing to let Android go through these issues because sitting back and letting other companies do almost anything with the software meant more numbers. If a phone maker could fill the phone with apps licensed from other companies, there was a higher chance that money could be made. If a phone maker could fill a phone with apps for its own services, there was a higher chance that money could be made. If a phone maker could twist the way Android looked into something arguably better, money could be made. And if a phone maker could sell phones and never care about updating them, there was (unfortunately) money to be made. Don't forget that carriers were involved, too. In fact, Verizon is a big reason for Android's success. Once upon a time, everyone wanted an iPhone, but in the U.S., that meant you had to use AT&T to have one. When Android came along, Google and Motorola worked with Verizon to make the original Motorola Droid, and it sold like wildfire. Verizon had a world-class smartphone to offer to its customers, and we didn't have to switch to AT&T once we traded in our BlackBerries. Without Verizon, Android might not have been a success, and Google knows it.