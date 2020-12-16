Wonder Woman 1984 and more make their way to the PS5, thanks to HBO Max app

When the PS5 launched last month, it boasted a strong slate of launch games that left Microsoft's Xbox brand embarrassed, a marked advantage that has allowed Sony's to dominate the first innings of this console generation, much like it did for the previous one.

Yet, despite an overabundance of gaming content, a rather notable omission from the PS5's slate of supported apps on launch was AT&T's HBO Max streaming service. That omission was even more surprising given that the Xbox Series X|S supported the app at launch and that it's been available on the PS4 for quite some time already.

Well, for those of you waiting to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on your new console, Sony finally has some good news for you:

Settle in with the biggest movies and TV series — @HBOMax is available now on #PS5. pic.twitter.com/EYBzSZdJrL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 16, 2020

The AT&T and WarnerMedia-owned streaming service boasts over 10,000 hours of curated content, so if you're ever looking to take a break from all that Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales action, the $14.99/month HBO Max subscription should keep you plenty entertained with access to content from HBO, the CW, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, Turner networks, Studio Ghibli and more.

Not only that, but every Warner Bros. movie launched in the next year will also be available on HBO Max at the same time as their theatrical release, which means you can watch Wonder Woman 1984 on your PS5 right now!

And if you're still using one of the last-gen consoles, you're good too, as HBO Max has been available on both the PS4 and the Xbox One for quite some time already.