What you need to know A 30-second ECG reading can be taken via the three built-in electrodes on the watch.

An Sp02 sensor on the watch will track your oxygen saturation levels while you sleep to help detect sleep apnea.

The new ScanWatch is due out in Q2 2020, pending CE and FDA clearance.

Withings, known for its connected health products and analog-style smartwatches, is back with a new watch that merges those two product lines even further. Today at CES, Withings announced the ScanWatch — a watch with Withings' familiar watch face but with more health tracking capabilities. The ScanWatch's outside keeps the classic analog watch hands that we have come to know Withings for, but scales up the size of its POLED digital screen. The other change to the look of the watch is the inclusion of a new digital crown. This can be used for navigation on the watch and for selecting various functions, such as dismissing alarms, notifications, starting an ECG reading, and more.

ScanWatch is our most ambitious medical tracker and purposely designed to detect the early presence of AFib and sleep apnea - two related issues that are extremely common yet largely undiagnosed, despite their known impact on multiple health conditions," said Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings. "Worn throughout the day and night, ScanWatch provides an early warning system, collecting and sharing critical health data with users and their physicians.