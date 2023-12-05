Withings combines its two best watches into one with the luxury ScanWatch Nova

What you need to know

The Withings ScanWatch Nova is a new steel hybrid smartwatch launching on December 5.

Like the ScanWatch 2, it measures heart rate, SpO2, ECG, VO2 Max, sleep patterns, and 24/7 body temperature with a 30-day battery life.

Like the ScanWatch Horizon, it has a rotating stainless steel bezel, 10ATM water resistance, sapphire glass, and a grayscale OLED screen.

Withings health-tracking hybrid watches prioritize classic style over large smartwatch displays while still giving you tons of health data. For customers who like its watches but care even more about style above all else, the Withings ScanWatch Nova may be what you're looking for.

Like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the ScanWatch Nova has a rotating stainless steel bezel, although with added "laser engraved markings that incorporate the standard codes of diving practice." The watch also has 10ATM water resistance and "Luminova hollow watch hands" for low-light use.

Plus, the watch face has sapphire glass and an anti-reflection coating, which should protect it from scratches and make it easier to read outdoors.

Despite all this, it's not actually a "diving watch" like the Garmin Descent Mk3 — the Horizon specifically isn't designed for saltwater use, according to Withings support, and we assume the Nova is the same — but it can at least handle standard pool swimming. It's more about the diving watch aesthetics, which look pretty good at first glance.

(Image credit: Withings)

Like the ScanWatch 2, the ScanWatch Nova measures heart rate, blood oxygen, on-demand ECG readings for AFib detection, and skin temperature. Withings has previously touted FDA approval for its SpO2 readings, along with clinically tested ECG readings. That, along with the 30-day battery life, would make the Nova another great option.

As for skin temperature readings, Withings uses a "TempTech24/7" sensor that measures ambient and skin temperature, along with "energy transit." The idea is that it'll be better at telling the difference between your body's temperature and the room's, for more accurate data. The ScanWatch 2 also uses temperature data for detecting illnesses and how much your body heats up during tough workouts, and we assume the ScanWatch Nova will use it in similar ways.

Lastly, the Withings ScanWatch Nova will add heart rate variability readings sometime in 2024.

As a hybrid watch, the Nova doesn't have much room to show data, aside from its small OLED display baked into the top of the watch face. You'll rotate the dial to swap between notifications, health metrics, or other data on the fly, or you can long-press it to pull up your favorite.

The ScanWatch Nova is available from the Withings website site starting on December 5 for $599.95, while retailers will begin carrying it on February 1, 2024.