Today, CD Projekt Red confirmed that The Witcher franchise has crossed 50 million copies sold. While this includes every paid Witcher game released so far, the majority of these sales are from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which has sold over 28 million copies.

A combination of deep discounts, the release of a Nintendo Switch version and The Witcher Netflix TV series saw game sales skyrocket back in December 2019, with copies sold up a staggering 554% year-over-year.

CD Projekt Red's next game is Cyberpunk 2077. Scheduled to arrive on September 17, this ambitious futuristic RPG allows players to customize every aspect of their character. Every aspect. A Night City Wire presentation on June 11 is coming, which will reveal some new information about the game, though we're not exactly sure what.