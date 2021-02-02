Wink's week-long outage continues — and there's no fix in sight

Smart home platform Wink, which switched to a subscription service in July last year, has been facing "connectivity issues" since a week.

As reported by the folks at Android Police, Wink acknowledged the issues on January 25 and issued an update on the same day saying it was investigating the issue. Two days later, Wink claimed it had identified the issue and was implementing a fix. Disappointingly, however, the company hasn't been able to resolve the issues yet and its smart home platform is still down.

Wink's status page shows it is suffering a major outage across all its integrations – including Ring, August, Alexa, Nest, Google Home, IFTTT, and Arlo. The company's homepage and email support aren't operational, either. While local control continued to work for some Wink users in the first few days of the outage, many claim that is no longer the case.

This isn't the first time that Wink has faced a days-long outage. In September last year, the company suffered a similar outage, roughly a month after switching to a subscription service. Unsurprisingly, several Wink customers have taken to social media platform such as Twitter to express their displeasure with the long outage.

Not working for 5 days and you charged my account during the outage? Implementing a fix for 2 days? Done. Hubitat ordered. Wink hubs going in the trash https://t.co/Zyh82SuSrI — Sean Russell (@CAMPSRSean) January 30, 2021

As spotted by Android Police, the Wink subreddit is now filled with recommended alternatives and reviews of rival products and services.