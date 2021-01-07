WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps on Android, but starting next month, a big change to its privacy policy could push many people away.
Beginning February 8, WhatsApp will require all of its users to share their data with parent company Facebook. If you don't agree to the policy, WhatsApp suggests deleting your account.
Given all of the bad press we've seen around Facebook for the past few years, it's understandable why a change like this is being responding to so strongly. Taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members have already begun discussing the matter.
This got us to wondering — Will you keep using WhatsApp after the big policy change?
Join the conversation in the forums!
