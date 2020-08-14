Best answer: Most likely. The current leaks show a cloth and Velcro design that's much closer to the Oculus Go design, which was a more comfortable solution than the existing Oculus Quest's head strap design.

Oculus Quest 2 Taking the pressure off your face

While the Oculus Quest is an amazing product, it's not without its shortcomings. One of the biggest issues is with the weight and the head strap design, which can be very uncomfortable for some users. While you can get additional accessories to help fix this glaring issue, what's better than an out-of-the-box experience that doesn't need modification?

That's why we fully expect the Oculus Quest 2 to have a brand new head strap design that's more comfortable than the current Oculus Quest design. Since the Oculus Quest 2 hasn't been officially announced just yet, we're basing this information on leaks and rumors that have been shown so far.

The Oculus Quest's strap design tends to favor placing more weight on the cheeks and forehead than helping balance the weight out. The cloth straps we've seen in the leaks and renders of the Oculus Quest 2 look to help cradle the back of the skull much better than the current head strap design. Putting that weight on the straps at the back of the head has, historically, meant a more comfortable head-mounted display (HMD) since it's not pushing down on your cheeks or forehead as much. The Oculus Quest 2 is also slated to be at least 20% lighter than the first-generation Oculus Quest which, in conjunction with more comfortable straps, means a better overall experience.