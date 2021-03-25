Best answer : No. In the Heights will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on June 11.

New movies now: HBO Max ($15 at HBO Max)

In the Heights on HBO Max

While Lin-Manuel Miranda has a strong relationship with Disney, and it would make sense to see In the Heights on Disney+, the film adaptation of Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical is being released by Warner Bros., which previously announced its entire slate of 2021 releases would debut in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day.

In the Heights was initially supposed to hit theaters in June 2020, but was pushed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It was later revealed that the film would debut on June 18, 2021, but director Jon M. Chu said in mid-March that the release moved up by one week.

At the time, Chu tweeted, "Surprise. We coming to Theaters one week earlier!!! There has been so much demand since our trailer release this week that we decided to get it out to you sooner. Let's gooooooooooooo!!!! See you soon. JUNE 11th 2021."

Starting June 18, In the Heights will be available on HBO Max for 31 Days. After that initial release period, the film will only be in theaters until it becomes available to rent or purchase digitally.

Will In the Heights ever move to Disney+?

Time Warner Inc. owns Warner Bros. and HBO, so it's likely that Warner Bros. projects — including In the Heights — will find a long-term home on the media conglomerate's HBO Max versus streaming service.

That being said, Time Warner often licenses out content to be streamed on other platforms for a limited time. An example of this would be the Harry Potter film franchise, which is currently exclusively available to stream on NBC's new Peacock streaming service versus HBO Max or another streamer.

With that in mind, there's a small chance that Time Warner could decide to make a deal that would give Disney+ subscribers access to In the Heights at a later date. As previously mentioned, the deal would make sense because Miranda already has a strong Disney connection. In addition to starring in Disney's Mary Poppins Returns (2018), Miranda contributed music to 2016's Moana and the upcoming Disney animated film Encanto (2021). Disney+ is also the exclusive home of the Hamilton musical film.