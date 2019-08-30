Best answer: Gearbox hasn't confirmed cross-play for Borderlands 3, but the company has stated that it's looking into it.

What is cross-play?

Cross-play or cross-platform play as it is sometimes called, refers to the ability for people to play multiplayer games against people on different consoles. Usually, PlayStation 4 users can only play against other PlayStation users, but cross-play can open up the matchmaking pool to players on PC, for instance. Some games, like Fortnite and Minecraft, even support cross-play between consoles.

What has Gearbox said about Borderlands 3 cross-play?

Gearbox's Randy Pitchford is notably in favor of cross-platform play and has stated that the company has a "very keen" interest in it. In regards to Borderlands 3 in particular, publisher 2K stated that they were looking into the possibility.

"Cross-play is something we're looking at closely," a 2K spokesperson told GameSpot. "But we don't have anything to confirm or announce at this time."

Which consoles will likely support cross-play?