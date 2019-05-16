Best answer: Any USB microphone will work with your PlayStation 4. You can use a USB headset or, if you are looking to stream your gaming, you can use a good desktop mic to give you the best sound possible.

Why would you want a USB mic?

Traditionally you would use a microphone headset with a 3.5mm audio jack, plugged into your DualShock controller if you wanted to speak on game chat. That's fine, and it works perfectly well if you all you want to do is talk to your squadmates or talk smack to own the n00bs. However, if you are serious about your audio or you are streaming regularly, then a mic that's separate from your headphones makes a big difference.

When you are streaming your audio needs to be much better than average, and you can't be a mouth-breather. There is nothing worse than listening to a stream and hearing the sound of breathing, or the smacking of lips. This isn't ASMR, this is video game streaming and we want to hear what you are saying.

A mic like the BLU snowball will isolate the sound around you so that only the noise you want people to hear comes through. If you can spring for a little more, you can even get a pop shield and stand for your mic, making it sound even better.

What about headsets?

USB headsets tend to be much better than your normal 3.5mm jack connected ones. You might need a more expensive headset with an audio jack to get the same results as a cheap USB headset can provide. I prefer using a USB headset, mainly because I have to speak softly when I play and a USB mic seems to pick up my voice much better than one plugged into a jack.

The downside is the cable. A USB mic has to be plugged into the PlayStation 4 and unless you are sitting at a desk or right in front of the PS4 you are going to encounter a length problem. I have yet to find a USB headset that had the cable length needed to play on my couch. As I said, if you are a streamer, you probably play at a desk so cable length likely won't be an issue, but for everyone else go for an external mic instead.