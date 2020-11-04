When looking at the most popular smartphones on the market, Samsung's Galaxy Note series continues to be among the ranks. The intention of the lineup has changed over the years, but Samsung's big, expensive, and stylus-touting handsets continue to sell like hotcakes.
With so many phones to choose from, however, why the Galaxy Note? What about it makes it the phone to get? Recently in the AC forums, one member was asking for advice on why they should upgrade to the Note 20 when their last time having a Note was the Note 2. Here's what the community had to say:
This got us to wondering — Why do you use a Galaxy Note in 2020?
